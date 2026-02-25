Left Menu

Trade Talks Resumed: U.S. and Canada Seek Agreement

U.S. and Canadian trade officials are set to meet in the coming weeks to explore potential agreements. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that the Trump administration is receptive to ideas proposed by Canada for a potential trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:46 IST
Trade Talks Resumed: U.S. and Canada Seek Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. and Canadian trade officials initiated discussions on Wednesday, setting the groundwork for future meetings aimed at reaching an agreement.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, stated that the Trump administration is open to considering Canada's proposals for a potential trade deal.

Greer shared these developments on Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria,' underscoring the positive diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

Mizoram State University Headquarters to Move South Amid Regional Pressure

 India
2
Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy Claims

Court Extends Custody for Indian Youth Congress Protesters Amid Conspiracy C...

 India
3
Gold Smuggling Scandal Entangles Kannada Actor Ranya Rao

Gold Smuggling Scandal Entangles Kannada Actor Ranya Rao

 India
4
Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act

Bribery Scandal: Officer Caught in the Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026