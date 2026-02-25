Trade Talks Resumed: U.S. and Canada Seek Agreement

U.S. and Canadian trade officials initiated discussions on Wednesday, setting the groundwork for future meetings aimed at reaching an agreement.

Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative, stated that the Trump administration is open to considering Canada's proposals for a potential trade deal.

Greer shared these developments on Fox Business Network's 'Mornings with Maria,' underscoring the positive diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)