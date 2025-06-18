Premier League 2026: Season Kicks Off with Exciting Matchups

The Premier League's 2026 season is set to thrill fans, starting on August 15 with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield. Arsenal's highly anticipated clash with Manchester United follows on August 17 at Old Trafford, promising intense competition.

As enthusiasts prepare for the season's kick-off, Manchester City's pursuit of a seventh Premier League title under the strategic leadership of Pep Guardiola begins with a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 16.

Running until May 24, 2026, the new season promises riveting football action, drawing fans and analysts to England's top-tier competitions, eager to see how the story unfolds for these titanic clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)