Proteas Shine in ICC Rankings Post WTC Triumph

In the aftermath of their World Test Championship final victory against Australia, South Africa's cricket team is witnessing a significant rise in the ICC rankings. The updated rankings, released on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council, have seen many stalwarts of the Proteas camp reaching unprecedented positions in the Men's Test Player Rankings.

Aiden Markram, the Player of the Match, has notably advanced seven spots to secure the 11th position, just shy of the top 10. He is two points away from overtaking New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who occupies the 10th spot with 725 points. Markram's impressive innings of 136 off 207 balls proved pivotal in South Africa's quest for the WTC mace.

Markram's contribution wasn't limited to batting; he also took two key wickets, dismissing Steven Smith and Josh Hazlewood. This performance propelled him 44 places up to the 65th rank in all-rounder standings. Meanwhile, David Bedingham's steady knocks saw him climb 17 slots to 40th, ranking alongside Cameron Green of Australia.

In the Bowling Rankings, Lungi Ngidi's impactful 3/38 in the second innings earned him a seven-place rise to 37th. Kagiso Rabada continues his dominance, holding firm in second place behind India's Jasprit Bumrah with a commendable 9/110 match figure.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc's five-wicket haul and crucial innings pushed him to 10th in both the Test Bowling and All-Rounders Rankings. Similarly, Beau Webster's top-score of 72 propelled him 13 places to the 70th position in the Batting Rankings. These developments reflect the shifting dynamics in international cricket following the WTC final.

