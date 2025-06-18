Joe Root Champions India's Depth in Upcoming Test Series

As the cricket world anticipates the upcoming Test series between England and India, Joe Root has expressed confidence in the Indian team's preparedness despite the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Root praised India's mix of youthful energy and seasoned expertise.

The five-match series, starting at Headingley, is set to be a thrilling contest, with Shubman Gill stepping up as captain for the Indians. Root, who has scored over 13,000 Test runs, emphasized the excitement such series bring and acknowledged India's strengths across all formats.

Reflecting on his post-captaincy phase, Root credited his current batting success to the support of Ben Stokes and the positive team environment fostered by head coach Brendon McCullum. The Yorkshireman also responded to critiques of England's 'Bazball' style, defending its strategic depth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)