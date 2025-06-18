Left Menu

Joe Root Champions India's Depth in Upcoming Test Series

England's Joe Root commends the Indian cricket team's readiness for the upcoming Test series, despite the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Root highlights the balance of youth and experience in the Indian squad and reflects on his own batting journey under Ben Stokes' captaincy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:59 IST
As the cricket world anticipates the upcoming Test series between England and India, Joe Root has expressed confidence in the Indian team's preparedness despite the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Root praised India's mix of youthful energy and seasoned expertise.

The five-match series, starting at Headingley, is set to be a thrilling contest, with Shubman Gill stepping up as captain for the Indians. Root, who has scored over 13,000 Test runs, emphasized the excitement such series bring and acknowledged India's strengths across all formats.

Reflecting on his post-captaincy phase, Root credited his current batting success to the support of Ben Stokes and the positive team environment fostered by head coach Brendon McCullum. The Yorkshireman also responded to critiques of England's 'Bazball' style, defending its strategic depth and innovation.

