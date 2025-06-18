West Indies Icons Reunite for Explosive T20 Legacy

In a thrilling announcement for cricket fans, West Indies icons Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo will don the maroon jersey once more under the banner of West Indies Champions in the 2025 season of the World Championship of Legends. This highly anticipated T20 tournament for retired professionals promises to spotlight some of the greatest names in the sport.

Chris Gayle, affectionately known as the Universe Boss, returns as captain. 'I'm back as captain of the West Indies Champions, playing alongside my brothers Bravo and Pollard,' Gayle stated, promising fans an explosive season. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo expressed eagerness to reunite with his comrades, emphasizing their deep-seated friendship and commitment to showcasing top-tier cricket again.

Kieron Pollard highlighted the significance of competing again in West Indies colors, stating it felt special to return and compete with legendary counterparts. Owner Ajay Sethi noted this reunion as a celebration of a golden era for West Indies cricket, emphasizing the emotional significance for both supporters and the cricketing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)