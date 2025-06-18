Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Vows to Uplift Spirits Amidst Aviation Tragedy

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant highlights the team's dedication to uplifting national morale after a tragic air crash in Ahmedabad. With an upcoming Test series against England, the team plans to inspire hope with their performance. Pant also reflects on his personal journey of recovery from a car accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:57 IST
Rishabh Pant Vows to Uplift Spirits Amidst Aviation Tragedy
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a poignant statement, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant pledged to uplift national spirits amid the recent tragic air disaster in Ahmedabad. An Air India flight to London crashed shortly after takeoff last week, claiming 241 lives, marking one of the most harrowing events in India's aviation history.

Pant emphasized the emotional weight the tragedy has placed on the team as they prepare for a five-match Test series against England, starting Friday. "The emotions are high due to the crash, but we aim to bring solace with our performance," Pant mentioned, committing to putting their 'best foot forward'.

Reflecting on his personal recovery from a car accident in 2022, Pant expressed gratitude for the support shown by fans. 'Returning to the field has been tough, but heartfelt encouragement from supporters drives me,' he shared, vowing to maintain a spirit of resilience and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025