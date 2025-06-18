Rishabh Pant Vows to Uplift Spirits Amidst Aviation Tragedy
India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant highlights the team's dedication to uplifting national morale after a tragic air crash in Ahmedabad. With an upcoming Test series against England, the team plans to inspire hope with their performance. Pant also reflects on his personal journey of recovery from a car accident.
In a poignant statement, India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant pledged to uplift national spirits amid the recent tragic air disaster in Ahmedabad. An Air India flight to London crashed shortly after takeoff last week, claiming 241 lives, marking one of the most harrowing events in India's aviation history.
Pant emphasized the emotional weight the tragedy has placed on the team as they prepare for a five-match Test series against England, starting Friday. "The emotions are high due to the crash, but we aim to bring solace with our performance," Pant mentioned, committing to putting their 'best foot forward'.
Reflecting on his personal recovery from a car accident in 2022, Pant expressed gratitude for the support shown by fans. 'Returning to the field has been tough, but heartfelt encouragement from supporters drives me,' he shared, vowing to maintain a spirit of resilience and hope.
