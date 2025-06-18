Pant and Gill Gear Up for England Series Amid Lineup Shakeup

India is gearing up for the highly anticipated five-match Test series against England, slated to begin on June 20 in Leeds. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, expressing his preparedness, emphasized his dedication to contributing in all game departments, reinforcing his focus and mental readiness.

During a press conference, Pant articulated his consistent approach to cricket. "I always aim to contribute, whether it's batting, fielding, or wicketkeeping," he stated. The series also sees changes in the lineup, with Shubman Gill stepping into the number four position previously held by Virat Kohli.

With Virat Kohli's retirement sparking debate over his successor, Pant confirmed Gill's elevation to the pivotal spot. Gill, set to drop from number three, hopes to honor the legacy of predecessors like Sachin Tendulkar. Confidence in the upcoming tandem with Pant augments morale as India prepares to face England.

(With inputs from agencies.)