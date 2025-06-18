Shubman Gill Set to Shine at Number Four as India Faces England

In a strategic reshuffle for the Indian cricket team, vice-captain Rishabh Pant announced that he will continue to occupy the number five spot in the forthcoming five-match Test series against England. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, the newly-appointed Test captain, will step into the pivotal number four position, following the retirement of Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

The spot, long held by legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, and more recently Virat Kohli, is set to witness Gill's leadership. Previously playing at number three, the 25-year-old has a record of impressive home performances with three centuries. Overseas, however, he has struggled significantly. Pant confirmed the lineup changes a couple of days before the series opener at Headingley, where Gill's role was a topic of much speculation before being officially announced.

Amid the lineup shift, Pant emphasized the strong off-field camaraderie he shares with Gill, which he believes will translate into their gameplay. With experienced players flanking Gill in this pivotal role, expectations are high for him to uphold and elevate the prestigious number four slot. India's squad seeks to blend new leadership dynamics as they challenge England's robust lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)