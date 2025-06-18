Left Menu

Chennai Bulls Maintain Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling RPL Showdown

The Chennai Bulls kept their unbeaten run alive in the Rugby Premier League (RPL), while Delhi Redz secured their first victory. In a thrilling match, the Bulls drew 26-26 with the Kalinga Black Tigers. Delhi Redz defeated Mumbai Dreamers 20-7, marking their first win of the season.

  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Bulls preserved their unbeaten record in the inaugural season of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) following a dramatic encounter on Wednesday at Mumbai's Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. Their intense match against the Kalinga Black Tigers concluded in a thrilling 26-26 draw, ensuring the Bulls retained their leadership on the points table.

The game began with the Tigers taking an early lead through Perry Baker's try, swiftly followed by Maurice Longbottom's conversion. Responding in kind, the Bulls equalized via Joaquin Pellandini's try and subsequent kick. However, the Tigers regained momentum, with Kyle Tremblay and James Thiel each scoring a try, and Longbottom adding another conversion before halftime. A fierce comeback by the Bulls in the second half saw Aryan Dixit and Filipe Sauturaga level the scores, but it was Vaafauese Maliko's last-minute try and another Pellandini conversion that secured the draw.

Elsewhere, the Delhi Redz triumphed over the Mumbai Dreamers with a commanding 20-7 scoreline. Although the Dreamers led in the first half thanks to James Turner's try, the Redz made a decisive comeback post-intermission. Tries from Alejandro Laforga and Jordan Conroy, alongside Deepak Punia's conversions, sealed Delhi's first win of the tournament, giving them a much-needed boost in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

