Left Menu

Real Madrid's Heated Draw: A New Era Begins

Real Madrid faced Al-Hilal in a 1-1 draw at the Club World Cup under scorching conditions. Gonzalo Garcia scored early, but Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves equalized before halftime. Despite Real's dominance and a missed last-minute penalty by Federico Valverde, Al-Hilal held firm in a spirited match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 03:16 IST
Real Madrid's Heated Draw: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid struggled through searing heat for a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup on Wednesday. The match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium marked Xabi Alonso's managerial debut for the 15-time European champions and featured glimmers of potential but ultimately resembled an exhibition game.

Gonzalo Garcia stepped up in place of the feverish Kylian Mbappe, netting an early goal for Real with a cool finish. Al-Hilal responded with Ruben Neves converting a penalty before halftime, showing defensive resilience and enough attacking zeal to unsettle their renowned opponents. A last-minute missed penalty by Federico Valverde encapsulated an exhausting day for Real under Miami's sweltering sun.

RB Salzburg and Pachuca were set to face off later on Wednesday in the other Group H encounter. Real Madrid will take on the Mexican side next, while Al-Hilal faces Salzburg in a potentially decisive match for knockout stage qualification. The match's outcome, coupled with a dynamic atmosphere and costly ticket prices, underscored the global interest in this match-up.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025