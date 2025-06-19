Real Madrid's Heated Draw: A New Era Begins

Real Madrid struggled through searing heat for a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal at the Club World Cup on Wednesday. The match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium marked Xabi Alonso's managerial debut for the 15-time European champions and featured glimmers of potential but ultimately resembled an exhibition game.

Gonzalo Garcia stepped up in place of the feverish Kylian Mbappe, netting an early goal for Real with a cool finish. Al-Hilal responded with Ruben Neves converting a penalty before halftime, showing defensive resilience and enough attacking zeal to unsettle their renowned opponents. A last-minute missed penalty by Federico Valverde encapsulated an exhausting day for Real under Miami's sweltering sun.

RB Salzburg and Pachuca were set to face off later on Wednesday in the other Group H encounter. Real Madrid will take on the Mexican side next, while Al-Hilal faces Salzburg in a potentially decisive match for knockout stage qualification. The match's outcome, coupled with a dynamic atmosphere and costly ticket prices, underscored the global interest in this match-up.