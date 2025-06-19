Left Menu

Real Madrid's Struggle in Miami Draw Against Al-Hilal

Real Madrid drew 1-1 against Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup under intense heat in Miami. Gonzalo Garcia scored for Real, while Ruben Neves equalized for Al-Hilal. Despite missed opportunities and a missed penalty by Valverde, the match highlighted defensive strength and heat challenges for the teams.

Updated: 19-06-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 04:01 IST
Real Madrid's Struggle in Miami Draw Against Al-Hilal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Real Madrid faced a challenging 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the searing Miami heat during the Club World Cup on Wednesday. This marked Xabi Alonso's managerial debut for the storied club, and although there were promising moments, it resembled more of an exhibition match.

With Kylian Mbappe out due to illness, young Gonzalo Garcia stepped up to score early for Real, yet Ruben Neves equalized from the penalty spot before halftime as Al-Hilal demonstrated resilience and determination. Real Madrid struggled against the heat and humidity, which affected their performance as they missed a late penalty opportunity at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite the challenges, the vibrant crowd maintained high energy, supported by real-time action and enthusiasm, with premium seats priced significantly. This match sets Real Madrid up to face Pachuca next, and Al-Hilal will play against RB Salzburg, both matches holding potential implications for advancing in the tournament.

