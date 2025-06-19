Real Madrid's Struggle in Miami Draw Against Al-Hilal

Real Madrid faced a challenging 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the searing Miami heat during the Club World Cup on Wednesday. This marked Xabi Alonso's managerial debut for the storied club, and although there were promising moments, it resembled more of an exhibition match.

With Kylian Mbappe out due to illness, young Gonzalo Garcia stepped up to score early for Real, yet Ruben Neves equalized from the penalty spot before halftime as Al-Hilal demonstrated resilience and determination. Real Madrid struggled against the heat and humidity, which affected their performance as they missed a late penalty opportunity at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite the challenges, the vibrant crowd maintained high energy, supported by real-time action and enthusiasm, with premium seats priced significantly. This match sets Real Madrid up to face Pachuca next, and Al-Hilal will play against RB Salzburg, both matches holding potential implications for advancing in the tournament.