Vondrousova Triumphs Over Sabalenka at Berlin Open

Marketa Vondrousova delivered a stunning victory against world number one Aryna Sabalenka at the Berlin Open on Saturday, winning 6-2 6-4. The Czech player, who last reached a final at Wimbledon in 2023, showed impressive form as she took control of the match from the start.

Vondrousova's aggressive and consistent play paid off as she broke Sabalenka twice in the first set and fended off all break points. The second set was initially competitive, but Vondrousova capitalized on Sabalenka's errors, breaking at 5-4 to serve out the match with finesse.

Overcoming injuries and entering the tournament unseeded, Vondrousova's victory was both a personal triumph and a career milestone as she defeated a reigning world number one for the first time. Her next challenge is against Liudmila Samsonova or Wang Xinyu in the final.

