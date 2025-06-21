Rain Delays Exciting Leeds Test Match Start

The eagerly awaited opening Test match between England and India at Leeds faced an unexpected delay due to rain on Saturday. Despite the weather setback, India showcased a formidable performance with the bat, accumulating 471 runs in their first innings.

India's batting prowess shone through as Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gil, and Yashasvi Jaiswal all achieved impressive centuries, setting a strong foundation for their side.

In response, England's bowling attack, led by pacers Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes, rose to the occasion, capturing four wickets each and restricting the Indians, clinching their last seven wickets for just 112 additional runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)