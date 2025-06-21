Thrilling Day Two: India Dominates England in First Test
India made a strong start in the first Test against England, reaching a total of 471 runs. Seamlessly led by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's centuries, the team dominated despite formidable bowling from England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue. The day ended in India's favor, showcasing cricket at its finest.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Saturday, India demonstrated formidable prowess on Day Two of the first Test against England, with a noteworthy first innings total of 471. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant emerged as the standout performers, each securing centuries.
Despite England's bowling efforts, led by Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue, the hosts struggled to contain India's batting lineup. Tongue claimed four wickets, proving his mettle on the field, while Stokes matched the feat with four dismissals to his name.
The day concluded with India firmly in control, showcasing the thrilling spirit of test cricket. This match promises more excitement as the series progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Era Begins: Shubman Gill Leads Indian Cricket Team in Test Series Against England
Shubman Gill: Leading India's New Era in Test Cricket
India's New Era: Shubman Gill Leads the Charge in England Test Series
India's Cricket Revolution: Shubman Gill Leads New Era
Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End