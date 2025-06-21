Left Menu

Thrilling Day Two: India Dominates England in First Test

India made a strong start in the first Test against England, reaching a total of 471 runs. Seamlessly led by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's centuries, the team dominated despite formidable bowling from England's Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue. The day ended in India's favor, showcasing cricket at its finest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Saturday, India demonstrated formidable prowess on Day Two of the first Test against England, with a noteworthy first innings total of 471. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant emerged as the standout performers, each securing centuries.

Despite England's bowling efforts, led by Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue, the hosts struggled to contain India's batting lineup. Tongue claimed four wickets, proving his mettle on the field, while Stokes matched the feat with four dismissals to his name.

The day concluded with India firmly in control, showcasing the thrilling spirit of test cricket. This match promises more excitement as the series progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

