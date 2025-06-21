Jofra Archer: Back in Action for Sussex's Test Cricket

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is on the brink of making his much-anticipated return to test cricket. After being named in Sussex's squad for their upcoming match against Durham, Archer could see his first test action in more than four years.

The talented cricketer has been sidelined since May 2021 due to a string of injuries, which delayed his red-ball return. After successfully coming back to play international white-ball cricket, his latest appearance was at the ICC Champions Trophy against South Africa in March.

England selector Luke Wright expressed optimism about Archer's availability for the test series against India next month, contingent on his performance at Sussex. With captain Ben Stokes echoing this sentiment, the 30-year-old Archer is eager to make his mark again on the test stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)