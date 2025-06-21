Chess Titans Clash at Aurionpro Tournament's Thrilling Midway

In an electrifying showdown at the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament, Grandmaster Lalit Babu MR from Andhra Pradesh and International Master Arsen Davtyan of Armenia have emerged as co-leaders with flawless 5/5 records. This gripping contest is hosted at the prestigious World Trade Centre, as confirmed by an official release from the tournament organizers.

In the junior category, excitement continues to build with two frontrunners, top-seeded FM Aansh Nerurkar of Mumbai and CM Madhesh, each achieving 5 points thus far. The anticipated clash between these dynamic players in Round 6 promises to reveal the sole leader of the tournament.

The latest round witnessed GM Lalit Babu skillfully subduing GM Nguyen Duc Hoa in an elaborate maneuver originating from the English Opening. IM Arsen Davtyan made waves by besting GM Nikitenko Mihail using the Long Castle Variation in the King's Indian Defence. Meanwhile, GM Boris Savchenko forced GM Manuel Petrosyan into a draw with a resilient Reti Opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)