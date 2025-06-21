Left Menu

Chess Titans Clash at Aurionpro Tournament's Thrilling Midway

At the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament, Grandmaster Lalit Babu MR and IM Arsen Davtyan lead with perfect scores. Anticipation mounts as leaders face off in Round 6. Meanwhile, the junior category sees FM Aansh Nerurkar and CM Madhesh tied at the top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:34 IST
Chess Titans Clash at Aurionpro Tournament's Thrilling Midway
Lalit Babu. (Photo: Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying showdown at the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament, Grandmaster Lalit Babu MR from Andhra Pradesh and International Master Arsen Davtyan of Armenia have emerged as co-leaders with flawless 5/5 records. This gripping contest is hosted at the prestigious World Trade Centre, as confirmed by an official release from the tournament organizers.

In the junior category, excitement continues to build with two frontrunners, top-seeded FM Aansh Nerurkar of Mumbai and CM Madhesh, each achieving 5 points thus far. The anticipated clash between these dynamic players in Round 6 promises to reveal the sole leader of the tournament.

The latest round witnessed GM Lalit Babu skillfully subduing GM Nguyen Duc Hoa in an elaborate maneuver originating from the English Opening. IM Arsen Davtyan made waves by besting GM Nikitenko Mihail using the Long Castle Variation in the King's Indian Defence. Meanwhile, GM Boris Savchenko forced GM Manuel Petrosyan into a draw with a resilient Reti Opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025