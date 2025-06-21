Vondrousova's Stunning Upset Over Sabalenka Leads to Berlin Open Final

Marketa Vondrousova surprised tennis fans worldwide by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in the Berlin Open semifinals on Saturday, setting the stage for a final against China's Wang Xinyu.

The win marks Vondrousova's first triumph over a reigning No. 1 player. This achievement comes after her 2023 Wimbledon victory and overcoming a three-month hiatus due to a shoulder injury. Sabalenka, who saved four match points against Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, failed to maintain her perfect semifinal record this year against Vondrousova.

Vondrousova will aim to extend her exceptional form in the final against Wang Xinyu, who defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 in the other semifinal matchup. This will be Wang's first final appearance, promising an exciting climax to the Berlin Open.

