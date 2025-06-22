India’s Largest Cycling Gathering Marks Spiritual and Sustainable Journey
The 4th Akhil Maharashtra Pandharpur Cycle Wari Sammelan witnessed India's largest cycling gathering with over 5,000 participants. Cyclists from multiple states traveled up to 450 kilometers for this spiritually and sustainably themed event, promoting endurance and community health, and featuring notable dignitaries.
The Fit India Sundays on Cycle's Pandharpur edition set a record as India's largest-ever cycling gathering with more than 5,000 participants, drawing cyclists nationwide.
Over 90 cycling clubs from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh converged at the event, with some participants journeying as far as 450 kilometers, inspired by a shared commitment to spirituality, health, and sustainable transportation.
The event, a collaboration between the Sports Authority of India and the Pandharpur Cycle Wari Sangh, featured significant ceremonies like Nagar Pradakshina and Ringan Sohala, reflecting dedication in participants and garnering support from dignitaries including Union Minister Raksha Khadse.