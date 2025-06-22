Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Stunning Century: From Underwhelming to Unstoppable

Rishabh Pant, after a poor tour in Australia, showcases his talent with an impressive century against England at Leeds. With guidance from coach Devender Sharma, Pant improved his defense and shot selection, surpassing MS Dhoni's record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant has made a stunning comeback, silencing critics with a century against England at Leeds, following a disappointing tour in Australia.

His childhood coach, Devender Sharma, credits Pant's success to improvements in his defensive techniques and smarter shot selection that were evident in his recent performance.

Pant surpassed MS Dhoni's record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, marking his resurgence on the international stage. Despite current setbacks, Sharma sees Pant triumphing across all formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

