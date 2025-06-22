Rishabh Pant's Stunning Century: From Underwhelming to Unstoppable

Rishabh Pant has made a stunning comeback, silencing critics with a century against England at Leeds, following a disappointing tour in Australia.

His childhood coach, Devender Sharma, credits Pant's success to improvements in his defensive techniques and smarter shot selection that were evident in his recent performance.

Pant surpassed MS Dhoni's record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, marking his resurgence on the international stage. Despite current setbacks, Sharma sees Pant triumphing across all formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)