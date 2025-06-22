Vondrousova Triumphs in Berlin: A Remarkable Comeback

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova claimed the Berlin Open title on Sunday, marking a significant comeback after an injury-filled year. The 25-year-old Czech, defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in a thrilling three-set match, has not clinched a title since her memorable Wimbledon victory two years ago.

Vondrousova, ranked 164th globally, displayed unwavering resilience, especially in the first set where she saved six setpoints during a tense tiebreak. Despite Wang's impressive performance, leveling the match after the second set with a break of serve, Vondrousova managed to regain control in the decider.

Delivering a robust performance, Vondrousova secured the win with powerful serves and strategic plays, including a decisive dropshot at match point, concluding the tournament with a sensational display of skill and tenacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)