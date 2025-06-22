Left Menu

Vondrousova Triumphs in Berlin: A Remarkable Comeback

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova clinched the Berlin Open title after defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in three sets. This marks her first victory since a London triumph two years prior. The Czech player, overcoming injury setbacks, displayed resilience to claim victory in her first final appearance since then.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova claimed the Berlin Open title on Sunday, marking a significant comeback after an injury-filled year. The 25-year-old Czech, defeating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu in a thrilling three-set match, has not clinched a title since her memorable Wimbledon victory two years ago.

Vondrousova, ranked 164th globally, displayed unwavering resilience, especially in the first set where she saved six setpoints during a tense tiebreak. Despite Wang's impressive performance, leveling the match after the second set with a break of serve, Vondrousova managed to regain control in the decider.

Delivering a robust performance, Vondrousova secured the win with powerful serves and strategic plays, including a decisive dropshot at match point, concluding the tournament with a sensational display of skill and tenacity.

