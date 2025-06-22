Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club, Sets Sights on Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz secured his second Queen's Club title by defeating Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2, marking a strong lead-up to his Wimbledon defense. Despite a strong challenge from Lehecka, Alcaraz showcased his prowess, winning 27 of 28 matches since April. He's a top favorite for Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:24 IST
Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club, Sets Sights on Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his second Queen's Club title on Sunday, edging past Czech player Jiri Lehecka in a gripping encounter that culminated in a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. This victory sends a powerful message as Alcaraz prepares to defend his Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard, aged 22, broke Lehecka at 5-5 in the first set before both players battled fiercely in the second, with Lehecka prevailing in a tense tiebreak. However, Alcaraz dominated the final set, showcasing his form and determination, and extended his impressive winning streak to 18 matches.

With his latest triumph, Alcaraz, poised as a top seed for Wimbledon, has won 27 of his 28 matches since April, reinforcing his status as the tournament favorite. Despite tough competition, his superior skill set remains unmatched, positioning him as a leading contender for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025