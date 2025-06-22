Alcaraz Triumphs at Queen's Club, Sets Sights on Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his second Queen's Club title on Sunday, edging past Czech player Jiri Lehecka in a gripping encounter that culminated in a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. This victory sends a powerful message as Alcaraz prepares to defend his Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard, aged 22, broke Lehecka at 5-5 in the first set before both players battled fiercely in the second, with Lehecka prevailing in a tense tiebreak. However, Alcaraz dominated the final set, showcasing his form and determination, and extended his impressive winning streak to 18 matches.

With his latest triumph, Alcaraz, poised as a top seed for Wimbledon, has won 27 of his 28 matches since April, reinforcing his status as the tournament favorite. Despite tough competition, his superior skill set remains unmatched, positioning him as a leading contender for a third consecutive Grand Slam title.

