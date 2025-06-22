Chess Grandmasters in Deadlock as Intense Aurionpro Tournament Unfolds

The tension continued to mount at the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess Tournament as overnight leaders GM Lalit Babu of India and IM Arsen Davtyan of Armenia battled to an equilibrium, concluding their game in a draw. This result, achieved in Round 6 at the World Trade Centre, left the tournament wide open, with five competitors now neck-and-neck at 5.5 points each, according to the tournament's press release.

The day's biggest upset came as IM Nayaka Buddhidharma from Indonesia secured a draw against top seed GM Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia, demonstrating formidable skill. Meanwhile, GM Manuel Petrosyan of Armenia capitalized on his position, defeating Russia's Alexander Slizhevsky with a commanding play as white, and GM Aleksej Aleksandrov of Belarus outmaneuvered GM Luka Paichadze of Georgia in a decisive match.

In the Under-13 category, FM Aansh Nandan Nerurkar and CM Madhesh Kumar held on to their unbeaten streaks with a tense draw on the top board. They continue to lead with 5.5 points each. Close on their heels are six challengers, including CM Madhvendra Sharma and Shaunak Badole, all eager to make their mark in the final rounds of this exciting chess face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)