Daren Sammy Criticizes West Indies' First-Class Cricket System Ahead of Australia Test Series

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has voiced concerns over the state of the team's first-class cricket system, ahead of their three-match Test series at home against Australia. Sammy highlighted that the problem of selecting players with averages below 35 shows deep flaws in the current system.

Speaking on QFM Dominica, Sammy pointed out that selections are influenced by data analysis, but underscored the unhealthy state of first-class cricket in the region. He advocated for non-emotional selections and stressed that averages of 25 should not be celebrated, suggesting it undermines the pursuit of success.

While noting that players like Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze, who have been dropped, are not permanently excluded, Sammy warned against glorifying mediocrity. He emphasized creating a culture of excellence vital for success, as uncapped player Kevlon Anderson, averaging above 40, joins the squad alongside others with promising statistics.

