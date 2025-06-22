Left Menu

Daren Sammy Criticizes West Indies' First-Class Cricket System Ahead of Australia Test Series

Ahead of a challenging Test series against Australia, West Indies coach Daren Sammy criticized the team's first-class cricket system, highlighting issues with player selection based on low averages. Sammy emphasized the need for an environment fostering excellence to improve the team's performance in the World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:06 IST
Daren Sammy Criticizes West Indies' First-Class Cricket System Ahead of Australia Test Series
West Indies team. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has voiced concerns over the state of the team's first-class cricket system, ahead of their three-match Test series at home against Australia. Sammy highlighted that the problem of selecting players with averages below 35 shows deep flaws in the current system.

Speaking on QFM Dominica, Sammy pointed out that selections are influenced by data analysis, but underscored the unhealthy state of first-class cricket in the region. He advocated for non-emotional selections and stressed that averages of 25 should not be celebrated, suggesting it undermines the pursuit of success.

While noting that players like Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze, who have been dropped, are not permanently excluded, Sammy warned against glorifying mediocrity. He emphasized creating a culture of excellence vital for success, as uncapped player Kevlon Anderson, averaging above 40, joins the squad alongside others with promising statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025