Thrilling Clashes Define Day 6 of Inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025
Day 6 of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 saw the conclusion of the women's pool stage matches and intense Quarter-Final battles in the men's category. Key victories were clinched by Hockey Odisha and Hockey Punjab in the women's games, while Tamil Nadu and Odisha advanced in the men's competition.
On Day 6 of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, the spotlight was firmly on the women's and men's hockey showcases at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The day's action saw Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab secure vital victories in the women's category, as they wrapped up the pool stage matches.
The day kicked off with a high-octane encounter as the Hockey Association of Odisha edged out Hockey Haryana 3-2, thanks to Ranjita Beck's outstanding two-goal performance from penalty corners. Meanwhile, Hockey Punjab's women dominated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, clinching a 3-0 win with a second-half surge.
In men's Quarter-Finals, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu emerged as powerhouses, outscoring Hockey Punjab 8-2, led by D Muthuselvan's four-goal spectacle. Concurrently, Hockey Association of Odisha dismantled Hockey Andhra Pradesh 6-2, with captain Barla Lajrus spearheading the triumph.
