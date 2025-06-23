Josh Tongue's Heroics Give England a Fighting Chance

Josh Tongue delivered an impressive performance on day four of the first test, taking three wickets in four balls to give England a fighting chance at victory, despite India's second innings total of 364.

Tongue's crucial breakthrough mirrored his success in the first innings and saw the Indian lower order collapse, losing six wickets for just 31 runs after KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries. England now faces the daunting task of chasing 371 for victory.

This target would be England's second highest successful test run chase against India and at Headingley, adding pressure reminiscent of Ben Stokes' legendary innings at the same venue in 2019.

