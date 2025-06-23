Left Menu

Josh Tongue's Heroics Give England a Fighting Chance

Josh Tongue's remarkable performance, taking three wickets in four balls, has kept England's hopes alive in the first test. England is tasked with chasing a target of 371 against India at Headingley, where they once achieved a historic win against Australia in 2019.

Josh Tongue delivered an impressive performance on day four of the first test, taking three wickets in four balls to give England a fighting chance at victory, despite India's second innings total of 364.

Tongue's crucial breakthrough mirrored his success in the first innings and saw the Indian lower order collapse, losing six wickets for just 31 runs after KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries. England now faces the daunting task of chasing 371 for victory.

This target would be England's second highest successful test run chase against India and at Headingley, adding pressure reminiscent of Ben Stokes' legendary innings at the same venue in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

