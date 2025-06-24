Ben Duckett's Historic Twin Feat: A Century in Headingley Test Thriller

In a stellar performance, Ben Duckett joined Alastair Cook as only the second England opener to achieve twin 50-plus scores at Headingley in 30 years. Facing off against India, Duckett expertly managed the early threats from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, setting a strong foundation for England's dominance.

Duckett's composed 62 from 94 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries, maintained a solid scoring rate in the first innings until Bumrah's strike ended his stand. Determined, Duckett came back with a ferocious century, keeping India on the defensive with his varied strokeplay and aggressive intent.

Approaching his century with audacity, Duckett's attempt failed as Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped a critical chance. Nonetheless, he seized the opportunity to complete his century with a reverse sweep boundary. His unbeaten hundred, the first in the fourth innings by an England opener since 2010, highlighted his impressive performance amidst a tense backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)