A Monumental Tribute: Andy Murray's Legacy at Wimbledon
Wimbledon plans to honor Andy Murray with a statue, celebrating his contributions to British tennis. Murray, who retired in August, ended Britain's 77-year wait for a home men's singles champion in 2013. The unveiling aims to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Wimbledon's first championship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:57 IST
Wimbledon is set to permanently honor one of Britain's most celebrated tennis players, Andy Murray, with a statue at its famed venue.
The All England Club announced this tribute following Murray's retirement in August, referencing his historic 2013 victory that ended a long-awaited winless streak for Britain's men's singles players.
Plans are in motion to reveal the statue during the club's 150th championship anniversary. This commemoration will stand alongside that of Fred Perry, another British icon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement