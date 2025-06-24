A Monumental Tribute: Andy Murray's Legacy at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is set to permanently honor one of Britain's most celebrated tennis players, Andy Murray, with a statue at its famed venue.

The All England Club announced this tribute following Murray's retirement in August, referencing his historic 2013 victory that ended a long-awaited winless streak for Britain's men's singles players.

Plans are in motion to reveal the statue during the club's 150th championship anniversary. This commemoration will stand alongside that of Fred Perry, another British icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)