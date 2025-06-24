Left Menu

Paolini Triumphs in Dramatic Tie-Break Win at Bad Homburg

In a gripping match at the Bad Homburg Open, Jasmine Paolini defeated Leylah Fernandez 7-6, 7-6. Despite trailing in the second set and facing four match points, Fernandez tenaciously fought back, but Paolini ultimately clinched victory. Iga Swiatek also advanced, overcoming Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:06 IST
Second seed Jasmine Paolini showcased resilience as she claimed a hard-fought victory against Leylah Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open on Tuesday. Paolini sealed the win with a double tiebreak score of 7-6(8) 7-6(6) in a dramatic match that saw Fernandez fend off multiple match points.

Despite Paolini's strong start and a 5-2 lead in the second set, Fernandez staged an impressive comeback, saving four match points, including three consecutive saves at 6-5, to force yet another tiebreak. However, Paolini held her nerve, ultimately capturing the win on her fifth match point. This marked her first grass-court win of the season.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek battled past Victoria Azarenka, recovering from a slow start to win 6-4 6-4. After initial exchanges in both sets, Swiatek demonstrated her top-seed class, ensuring victory by capitalizing on strategic breaks and holding her serve under pressure.

