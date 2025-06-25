Hurdles Victory Despite Malfunction for Chris Robinson
American athlete Chris Robinson overcame a wardrobe malfunction to win the 400 metres hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting. He completed the race in 48.05 seconds, despite hitting the final hurdle hard and needing to adjust his shorts multiple times, ending with his best time of the season.
At the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic, American hurdler Chris Robinson achieved a stunning victory in the 400 meters hurdles, clocking in at 48.05 seconds, despite a wardrobe malfunction.
The 24-year-old had to repeatedly adjust his shorts and hit the last hurdle hard, yet still managed to finish with his best time of the season.
Robinson, grinning from ear to ear, lay on the track after narrowly beating Brazilian Matheus Lima and Czech Vit Muller, highlighting his tenacity and impressive performance at this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.
