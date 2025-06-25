Hurdles Victory Despite Malfunction for Chris Robinson

At the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic, American hurdler Chris Robinson achieved a stunning victory in the 400 meters hurdles, clocking in at 48.05 seconds, despite a wardrobe malfunction.

The 24-year-old had to repeatedly adjust his shorts and hit the last hurdle hard, yet still managed to finish with his best time of the season.

Robinson, grinning from ear to ear, lay on the track after narrowly beating Brazilian Matheus Lima and Czech Vit Muller, highlighting his tenacity and impressive performance at this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

(With inputs from agencies.)