New Dynasties and Farewells: A Transformative Week in Sports

This week in sports witnessed significant ownership changes, retirements, and strategic moves. Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are now officially in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking over from Glen Taylor after three decades.

In the NFL, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers indicated he might retire after the 2025 season, as he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill joins NBC's coverage team, enriching next season's broadcasts.

Retirements shook the leagues as well, with NHL's Matt Martin and MLB's Whit Merrifield bidding farewell to their playing careers. In basketball trades, CJ McCollum moves to Washington in a deal that alters player and draft pick alignments, and Zdeno Chara is honored with Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

