New Dynasties and Farewells: A Transformative Week in Sports

The NBA Board approves Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez's acquisition of the Timberwolves. Aaron Rodgers hints his career might end after the 2025 season. Grant Hill joins NBC's NBA coverage. Matt Martin and Whit Merrifield retire from NHL and MLB, respectively. Major trades and Hall of Fame selections also headline this week's sports scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week in sports witnessed significant ownership changes, retirements, and strategic moves. Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are now officially in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking over from Glen Taylor after three decades.

In the NFL, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers indicated he might retire after the 2025 season, as he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill joins NBC's coverage team, enriching next season's broadcasts.

Retirements shook the leagues as well, with NHL's Matt Martin and MLB's Whit Merrifield bidding farewell to their playing careers. In basketball trades, CJ McCollum moves to Washington in a deal that alters player and draft pick alignments, and Zdeno Chara is honored with Hockey Hall of Fame induction.

