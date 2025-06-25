Rishabh Pant and Ben Duckett Shine in ICC Test Rankings Surge

India's wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, and England's left-handed batsman, Ben Duckett, have soared to career-best positions in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings after impressive displays in the first Test at Headingley.

Pant stood out by becoming only the second wicket-keeper after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to score two centuries in a single Test, tallying 134 and 118 runs, which propelled him to seventh place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Duckett claimed the Player of the Match title with scores of 62 and 149, moving up five spots to secure the eighth position. A host of players across various formats witnessed shifts, showcasing the competitive nature of international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)