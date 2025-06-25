Left Menu

Rishabh Pant and Ben Duckett Shine in ICC Test Rankings Surge

India's Rishabh Pant and England's Ben Duckett have achieved career-best rankings in the ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings following stellar performances in the first Test at Headingley. This update also marks movement for other batters and bowlers in both Test and T20I formats, with notable performances across recent matches.

Rishabh Pant (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
India's wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, and England's left-handed batsman, Ben Duckett, have soared to career-best positions in the latest ICC Men's Test Batter Rankings after impressive displays in the first Test at Headingley.

Pant stood out by becoming only the second wicket-keeper after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower to score two centuries in a single Test, tallying 134 and 118 runs, which propelled him to seventh place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Duckett claimed the Player of the Match title with scores of 62 and 149, moving up five spots to secure the eighth position. A host of players across various formats witnessed shifts, showcasing the competitive nature of international cricket.

