Alastair Cook, former captain and celebrated batter for England, has expressed an interest in becoming involved with the national men's cricket team, possibly as an assistant coach, in hopes of making a substantial impact. The suggestion comes on the heels of fellow former cricketer Michael Atherton's endorsement of Cook's potential role in the team.

Atherton, observing the current state of English cricket, believes that Cook's entry into the coaching staff could signal a fundamental shift, despite the dramatic divergence it would represent. In statements to Sky Sports, Cook acknowledged the speculation, stating, "Look, at some stage in my life, would I like to be involved in the England cricket team? I think I would like to try to make a difference."

Cook's potential contribution arises as England struggles to meet performance expectations, with Atherton advocating for a new voice to break the current monotony. England's cricketers have faltered in the past year and Atherton, speaking alongside former captain Nasser Hussain, commended England head coach Brendon McCullum's morale-boosting approach but cautioned that standards need reinforcing, a role Cook might fittingly undertake.