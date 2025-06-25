Left Menu

Bhupinder Singh Shines as Hyderabad Heroes Secure Playoff Spot in RPL

Bhupinder Singh seizes his chance in the Rugby Premier League, leading Hyderabad Heroes to a 17-0 triumph over Chennai Bulls. His journey from army sports to RPL underlines determination, as he relishes playing alongside world-class talents to elevate Indian rugby standards and confirms their playoff spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:45 IST
Bhupinder Singh (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI

Bhupinder Singh made headlines on Tuesday evening by seizing his chance in the Rugby Premier League (RPL). Coming in as a replacement player for the Hyderabad Heroes after Sumit Roy's injury, Singh contributed significantly to his team's 17-0 victory over Chennai Bulls. This triumph marked Hyderabad Heroes' seventh win in eight matches, securing their place in the playoffs, as per an RPL release.

Delighted with his performance, Singh expressed happiness over registering his first try in the tournament, especially against high-caliber international players. "I am thrilled to have beaten world-class athletes and will continue to give my best," he stated, noting his commitment to excel even when representing India.

Singh's journey into rugby initiated from his athletic focus, joining the army through a sports quota before venturing into rugby in 2021. His exceptional speed and agility facilitated his rise, earning him positions in various teams, including the army's rugby squad. Looking back at his career, Singh acknowledged the challenges faced when initially overlooked in the RPL draft but emphasized his persistent effort and belief in eventually earning an opportunity. With the RPL being the world's first franchise-based rugby league, it not only serves as a platform for Indian talents like Singh but also draws experienced players, providing invaluable exposure and skill enhancement through interactions with Olympic veterans, thus fostering the development of rugby in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

