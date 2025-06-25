Al Nassr's Coaching Conundrum Amid Ronaldo's Contract Expiry

Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club that boasts Cristiano Ronaldo among its ranks, finds itself in search of a new coach after the departure of Stefano Pioli. The Italian, who is expected to return to his former club Fiorentina, left just days before Ronaldo's contract is set to expire.

Owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Al Nassr announced on social media that Pioli and his staff are no longer part of the team. Pioli's tenure saw him depart from Fiorentina in 2019, win a Serie A title with AC Milan, and eventually join Al Nassr after Luís Castro was dismissed.

Aiming for its first domestic league title since 2019, Al Nassr is preparing for the upcoming Asian Champions League. The team secured its place in the competition by winning a legal case that awarded them a victory against a team that fielded an ineligible player.

