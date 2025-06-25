Echoes of '83: The Legacy of Yashpal Sharma and India's Cricket Triumph

The absence of Yashpal Sharma, one of the most dynamic members of India's 1983 cricket squad, continues to resonate deeply among his former teammates whenever June 25 arrives. Fondly remembered as 'Yash Paaji,' his influence is palpable in the nostalgic chats of the '83' WhatsApp group.

Sharma, who passed away nearly four years ago, was instrumental in India's historic victory against West Indies at Old Trafford by scoring an impactful 89. His contributions to the game remain a cherished memory, with teammates recalling his candid nature and unforgettable performances.

Today, the group's camaraderie endures beyond cricket, celebrating personal and professional milestones. The legacy of 1983, a pivotal year for Indian cricket, is fondly recounted by legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly, reminding us of the transformative impact of that triumph on the sport's history in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)