Leong Triumphs in ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship Finale

Seasoned Malaysian cueist Thor Chuan Leong claimed victory against Indian sensation Paras Gupta in a thrilling finale of the ACBS Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship on Wednesday. The match, which promised fireworks after both players upset favorites in the semifinals, saw Leong's superior skill prevail.

Leong, a former IBSF World champion, showcased his mastery from the onset, jumping to an early lead in the final with impressive runs. Though Gupta mounted a spirited comeback with a remarkable break, mistakes and missed opportunities allowed Leong to regain control and secure his maiden continental title.

Despite Gupta's valiant performance and previous semifinal heroics, Leong's consistency and precision were the defining factors in his championship win. Gupta can take pride in a memorable tournament performance, which saw him dispatch experienced opponents with ease.

