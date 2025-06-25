Kylian Mbappe's Return Boosts Real Madrid Ahead of Crucial Match
Kylian Mbappe has resumed training with Real Madrid after recovering from gastroenteritis. He returns in time for Real's crucial Club World Cup Group H game against RB Salzburg. Real Madrid currently leads the group on goal difference, with Al-Hilal also in contention for the knockout stages.
In a significant boost for Real Madrid, star forward Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after a bout of acute gastroenteritis sidelined him last week. His comeback is timely, as the team gears up for a decisive Group H matchup against RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup.
Mbappe missed Real's initial games, a draw against Al-Hilal and a win over Pachuca, due to hospitalization in Miami. His presence on the field is expected to strengthen the team's efforts as they strive to maintain their current lead in the group standings.
Real Madrid leads Group H with four points, edging out RB Salzburg through goal difference, while Al-Hilal remains in the race for advancement, sitting at two points. The upcoming game against RB Salzburg promises to be a crucial test for Mbappe and his teammates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Revives POCSO Training for School Safety Enhancement
BJP's Training Camp Amid Controversy and Code of Conduct
Tragedy Strikes at Fort Campbell: Helicopter Training Incident Leaves One Soldier Dead
Telangana's Healthcare Revolution: From Medical Colleges to Japanese Language Training
China Advances Nuclear Legal Framework with IAEA Support and New Training