Kylian Mbappe's Return Boosts Real Madrid Ahead of Crucial Match

In a significant boost for Real Madrid, star forward Kylian Mbappe has returned to training after a bout of acute gastroenteritis sidelined him last week. His comeback is timely, as the team gears up for a decisive Group H matchup against RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup.

Mbappe missed Real's initial games, a draw against Al-Hilal and a win over Pachuca, due to hospitalization in Miami. His presence on the field is expected to strengthen the team's efforts as they strive to maintain their current lead in the group standings.

Real Madrid leads Group H with four points, edging out RB Salzburg through goal difference, while Al-Hilal remains in the race for advancement, sitting at two points. The upcoming game against RB Salzburg promises to be a crucial test for Mbappe and his teammates.

