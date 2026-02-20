India AI Impact Summit 2026: Transforming Healthcare Training with AI Innovations

The recently concluded India AI Impact Summit 2026 held in New Delhi has emerged as a beacon of innovation, drawing attention to the significant technological breakthroughs across various sectors. A noteworthy highlight was the array of cutting-edge solutions presented by Indian firms, exemplifying the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative on a global stage.

A stand-out feature at the event was the IITI DRISHTI CPS Foundation's healthcare stall, which displayed 'LuSI' (Lungs Simulator), a 2.5 kg robotic newborn. Developed by Maverick Simulation Solutions, this advanced simulator aids medical professionals in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and clinical practice. It offers a realistic, AI-driven environment mimicking complex respiratory conditions found in newborns.

Integrated with sophisticated AI and Machine Learning technologies, LuSI provides scenario-based training, previously feasible only on actual patients. This advancement addresses both ethical concerns and practical challenges, offering a vital training aid for critical neonatal care. Leading medical institutions across India, including AIIMS, AFMC, and PGI, have recognized its potential and are incorporating this innovative technology into their training modules.

