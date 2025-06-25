Carlos Sainz Sr. Opts Out of FIA Presidential Race

Carlos Sainz Sr. has announced he will not pursue the presidency of the FIA, the governing body overseeing major auto racing competitions such as Formula 1.

Sainz, a two-time World Rally champion and father to F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr., revealed that after months of consideration and understanding, he concluded that current conditions are not conducive for launching his candidacy.

This decision leaves FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem without any opposition for December's re-election, despite facing criticism and internal resignations over his management style.

