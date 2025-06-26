West Indies Dominate Australia on Tricky Kensington Oval Pitch

The West Indies made a strong start in the test series against Australia, skittling the visitors for 180 on a challenging Kensington Oval pitch. Despite the early bowling success, the home team faced their own struggles, closing day one with a score of 57-4.

Brandon King, making his test debut, remained at the crease with 23 not out. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales took center stage with a brilliant 5-60, marking his third test five-for at home. Shamar Joseph complemented the attack with an impressive 4-46, underscoring his knack for dismissing Australian batsmen.

Australia struggled against the relentless West Indian seamers, facing a collapse similar to their recent performance in the World Test Championship final. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and captain Pat Cummins were among the few to reach double figures, as the tourists found themselves on the back foot early in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)