Left Menu

West Indies Dominate Australia on Tricky Kensington Oval Pitch

The West Indies bowled Australia out for 180 on a challenging Kensington Oval pitch, later losing four wickets on the first day of the test series. Brandon King was 23 not out on debut, while Jayden Seales took 5-60, shining alongside Shamar Joseph, who grabbed 4-46.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bridgetown | Updated: 26-06-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 09:37 IST
West Indies Dominate Australia on Tricky Kensington Oval Pitch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Barbados

The West Indies made a strong start in the test series against Australia, skittling the visitors for 180 on a challenging Kensington Oval pitch. Despite the early bowling success, the home team faced their own struggles, closing day one with a score of 57-4.

Brandon King, making his test debut, remained at the crease with 23 not out. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales took center stage with a brilliant 5-60, marking his third test five-for at home. Shamar Joseph complemented the attack with an impressive 4-46, underscoring his knack for dismissing Australian batsmen.

Australia struggled against the relentless West Indian seamers, facing a collapse similar to their recent performance in the World Test Championship final. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and captain Pat Cummins were among the few to reach double figures, as the tourists found themselves on the back foot early in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025