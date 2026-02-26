Left Menu

Brandon King's T20 Struggles: Inconsistent Form Raises Concerns for West Indies

West Indies opener Brandon King’s form in T20Is has faltered post the last T20 World Cup, reflected by an average of 19.93 and a strike rate of 130.76. His high dot-ball percentage and failure to maintain momentum have spotlighted the need for strategic adjustments as West Indies lead their World Cup group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:13 IST
Brandon King. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies cricket star Brandon King has encountered a rough patch in T20 Internationals since the conclusion of the previous ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with his performance numbers showing a stark decline.

King's record in 29 innings, accumulating 578 runs at an average of 19.93 and a strike rate of 130.76, includes only four half-centuries, which falls short of expectations from a leading top-three batter. His dot ball ratio, a crucial metric in T20 cricket, stands at a concerning 47.5 percent.

This inefficiency contrasts sharply with power-hitting demands and impacts the overall team strategy, transferring pressure onto the middle-order. Despite these struggles, West Indies lead Group 1 in the ongoing World Cup with a formidable net run rate, highlighting their overall strong position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

