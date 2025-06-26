Resilient Batting Line-Up: India Moves Beyond Kohli and Sharma

India's new batting line-up showcased its strength in the first Test against England, unexpectedly thriving without cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The rising stars, including new captain Shubman Gill, delivered remarkable performances, reinforcing their potential to carry the team's future hopes.

Gill's outstanding century at number four stole the limelight, while KL Rahul proved his prowess, silencing critics and claiming his spot at the top order. Yashasvi Jaiswal added to the spectacle with his mesmerizing hundred, and Rishabh Pant's dual centuries highlighted a perfect balance of maturity and skill.

Despite these batting triumphs, concerns over a bowling attack heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah lingered, prompting discussions on refining strategy. This transition period remains promising for India's batting lineup, yet the journey to fill the void left by Kohli and Sharma continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)