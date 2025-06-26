Cities Invited to Host 2028 World Cup of Hockey

The National Hockey League (NHL) has opened the call for cities around the world to express their interest in hosting games for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. This prestigious international event, set to take place in February 2028, is expected to feature round robin and quarter-final matchups in two cities, culminating in semi-final and championship games in one of the chosen locations.

"The World Cup of Hockey is a showcase of international hockey at the highest level," stated NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "We are thrilled to begin the host city selection process for 2028, offering cities a chance to be part of something truly global, and delivering meaningful economic and cultural benefits." The deadline for submissions is set for July 18 for North America and July 30 for other international cities, with selections announced in early 2026.

A total of 17 games over 12 days are projected for the fourth edition of the World Cup of Hockey. As the NHL plans to return its players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, uncertainty remains regarding Russia's participation due to their suspension by the IIHF following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

