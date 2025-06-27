Manchester City Claws Top Spot: A Showcase of Dominance

Manchester City asserted their dominance in Group G of the Club World Cup with a commanding 5-2 victory over Juventus, revealing significant defensive vulnerabilities in the Serie A team. The match, played on Thursday, saw City solidifying their role as title favorites by becoming the only squad to end the group stage with an unblemished record.

Pep Guardiola's men finished three points clear at the top, ahead of Juventus, who will now await the winners of Group H for their next challenge in the last 16. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has the opportunity to capture the top spot in their group with a victory against RB Salzburg, also scheduled for Thursday.

Despite Juventus and Manchester City advancing to the next round, City's performance was a testament to their caliber and command on the field, all while clubs like Salzburg and Al-Hilal keep their hopes alive for further progression against Pachuca, who are already out of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)