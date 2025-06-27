Faith Kipyegon's Historic Mile Attempt: Aiming for Sub-Four Minutes

Faith Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic champion, recently attempted to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes. Although she set the fastest mile time by a woman at 4:06.42, the record remains unofficial due to the event's non-standard setup.

Running at Stade Charléty in Paris, Kipyegon was strategically surrounded by pacemakers and sported futuristic Nike gear, yet narrowly missed breaking her own 4:07.64 world record. The attempt was made under optimal conditions but lacked international recognition due to its experimental nature.

The event was watched by thousands, including Carl Lewis and Eliud Kipchoge, offering inspiration. Kipyegon's efforts highlight women's athletic potential, aligning with the historic moment Roger Bannister first broke the four-minute barrier over 71 years ago.

