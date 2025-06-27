Manchester City Dominates Juventus to Claim Club World Cup Group G
Manchester City triumphed over Juventus with a 5-2 victory in the Club World Cup Group G, securing their spot at the top. The game, held at Camping World Stadium, saw goals from key players, including Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, as they prepare to face their next opponent.
Manchester City showcased their prowess by securing a decisive 5-2 victory over Juventus, clinching the top spot in Group G of the Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium.
The turning point came in the 26th minute when a defensive error led to an own goal by Juventus' Pierre Kalulu. Following this, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Savinho amplified the lead with second-half goals, overshadowing the late response from Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.
With this win, Manchester City advances to face the Group H runner-up on June 30 in Orlando, while Juventus aims for redemption against the Group H winner on July 1 in Miami Gardens.
