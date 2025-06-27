Manchester City Dominates Juventus to Claim Club World Cup Group G

Manchester City showcased their prowess by securing a decisive 5-2 victory over Juventus, clinching the top spot in Group G of the Club World Cup at Camping World Stadium.

The turning point came in the 26th minute when a defensive error led to an own goal by Juventus' Pierre Kalulu. Following this, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Savinho amplified the lead with second-half goals, overshadowing the late response from Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

With this win, Manchester City advances to face the Group H runner-up on June 30 in Orlando, while Juventus aims for redemption against the Group H winner on July 1 in Miami Gardens.