Vinicius Junior Shines in Real Madrid's Triumph Over Salzburg

Vinicius Junior was the standout performer in Real Madrid's decisive 3-0 victory over Salzburg, which ensured the Spanish giants topped Group H of the Club World Cup and progressed to the round of 16. The win, at Lincoln Financial Field, thrilled the 64,811 rain-soaked fans in attendance.

Vinicius found the net with a left-footed strike in the 40th minute, assisted by a breakaway pass from Jude Bellingham. Later, his clever backheel pass set up Federico Valverde for Real Madrid's second goal. Despite injuries, including Antonio Rüdiger's hamstring issue, Madrid maintained control, with Gonzalo García sealing the win with a late goal.

Real Madrid's victory means they are the ninth European team to advance, highlighting their resilience amidst injuries. With seven points, they will face Juventus next, while Salzburg, despite strong efforts, was eliminated after finishing third in their group.

(With inputs from agencies.)