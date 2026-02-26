Europa League Heat: Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart on Brink of Round of 16
Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart are poised for advancement in the Europa League playoffs. With a three-goal lead from their first-leg victories, both clubs are looking strong. Nottingham returns to Europe after 30 years and holds a solid streak at home. Fenerbahçe and Celtic face uphill battles in their games.
Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart edged closer to the Europa League round of 16, both clubs leveraging substantial first-leg leads in their playoff bids.
Vítor Pereira, managing his inaugural game for Nottingham, orchestrated a 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe, positioning the club for a favorable advancement despite Premier League struggles. Meanwhile, Stuttgart triumphed 4-1 over Celtic, casting shadow on manager Martin O'Neill's historic milestone game.
Other key match-ups see Genk aiming to retain its lead against Dinamo Zagreb, and Crystal Palace seeks redemption after a 1-1 draw with Zrinjski Mostar. The stage is set for tensions and triumphs, with the spotlight on each team's strategic maneuvers.
