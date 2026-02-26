Europa League Heat: Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart on Brink of Round of 16

Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart edged closer to the Europa League round of 16, both clubs leveraging substantial first-leg leads in their playoff bids.

Vítor Pereira, managing his inaugural game for Nottingham, orchestrated a 3-0 victory over Fenerbahçe, positioning the club for a favorable advancement despite Premier League struggles. Meanwhile, Stuttgart triumphed 4-1 over Celtic, casting shadow on manager Martin O'Neill's historic milestone game.

Other key match-ups see Genk aiming to retain its lead against Dinamo Zagreb, and Crystal Palace seeks redemption after a 1-1 draw with Zrinjski Mostar. The stage is set for tensions and triumphs, with the spotlight on each team's strategic maneuvers.

