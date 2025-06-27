Henry Pollock: A Rising Star in Rugby's Elite Circle

Henry Pollock's ascent in the rugby world has been meteoric, as the 20-year-old prepares for his latest test against Western Force donning a British & Irish Lions jersey this weekend. Pollock's journey from England under-20s representative to a full international player and now a Lion took merely five months.

In a position traditionally reserved for the heftiest player, Lions coach Andy Farrell has given Pollock the freedom to redefine the number eight role. His exceptional talent lies in his quick perception of the game and rapid execution. Pollock's athletic prowess stands alongside the finest in the squad.

Despite a setback in the Champions Cup final, where Northampton Saints lost 28-20 to Bordeaux Begles, Farrell sees such challenges as crucial for Pollock's growth. This contrasts sharply with the 2013 Lions tour's emphasis on size, as Farrell now opts for a pack defined by agility, essential against the physical Western Force.