Saptak Talwar's Challenging Start at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

India's golfer Saptak Talwar had a challenging start in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, carding 1-over 73 to position himself in a tied 80th place. His round included crucial bogeys that affected his overall performance in the first round.

Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist set the pace with an impressive 7-under 65, leading by one stroke. Sciot-Siegrist showcased resilience recovering quickly from a sole bogey, and finishing strong with a hat-trick of birdies on the final three holes.

Clement Charmasson, Daniel Young, and James Allan completed rounds of 6-under 66, trailing closely behind the leader. Talwar's ups and downs in the round underlined a promising yet uneven start, needing improvement in the subsequent rounds.