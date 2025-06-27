Left Menu

Saptak Talwar's Challenging Start at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge

Saptak Talwar faced challenges in the first round of Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, finishing tied for 80th with a 1-over 73. Robin Sciot-Siegrist led, with Clement Charmasson, Daniel Young, and James Allan close behind. Talwar's round saw mixed results, with crucial bogeys affecting his standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Levaudreuil | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:15 IST
India's golfer Saptak Talwar had a challenging start in the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, carding 1-over 73 to position himself in a tied 80th place. His round included crucial bogeys that affected his overall performance in the first round.

Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist set the pace with an impressive 7-under 65, leading by one stroke. Sciot-Siegrist showcased resilience recovering quickly from a sole bogey, and finishing strong with a hat-trick of birdies on the final three holes.

Clement Charmasson, Daniel Young, and James Allan completed rounds of 6-under 66, trailing closely behind the leader. Talwar's ups and downs in the round underlined a promising yet uneven start, needing improvement in the subsequent rounds.

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

